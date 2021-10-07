Koffee set to drop new Music “West Indies” Oct. 7

Having been away from the music scene for quite some time, Recording Artiste Koffee is teasing the release of new music.

The Grammy award winning Entertainer has revealed that on October 7, a new project entitled “West Indies” will be released.

She also shared a snippet and cover art of the project yesterday with her fans. “West Indies would serve as her newest single since the release of the remix of Pressure, with Buju Banton. last year.

However, her biggest release last year was her Dane Ray-produced effort “Lockdown” which has amassed 57 million views on Youtube.

Koffee is also working on her album, the follow-up to her 2019 grammy winning EP, “Rapture” which consists of the title track, Toast, Raggamuffin, and more.

No release date for the album has been announced as yet.