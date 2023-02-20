Jah Cure Releases Ninth Studio Album from Prison

Incarcerated Reggae singer Jah Cure released his ninth studio album from behind prison walls on Friday.
During an exclusive interview with World A Reggae, the singer said he’s doing well despite the circumstances.
“God is good, my brother. Health and strength are good. Thank you,” he told the interviewer.
Produced by Jah Cure and Swedish producer Hamed ”K-One” Pirouzpanah, stand-out tracks on the album include Undeniable featuring Haitian-American songstress Kaylan Arnold, Think About It which is Jah Cure’s personal favorite, according to an official release, and Beautiful.
There is also a collaboration with Afropop star Stonebwoy.
The release states that it “laments a love gone bad and the deep desire to turn back the hands of time.”
The accompanying music video, directed by noted director Samo Johnson, made it’s Jamaica debut on the countries national station, TVJ.
It captured over 100,000views on YouTube.
In the exclusive interview with World A Reggae, the Jamaican singer said he has had a longstanding relationship with Stonebwoy, and there was a unanimous decision among his team members to include the song on the album.
“Me and Stonebwoy are brothers. He comes to Jamaica all the time. We worked together on a few projects in my studio. My team and my label liked the song, so it was added to the album list.”
Meanwhile, Cure also took the opportunity to express remorse to his supporters for yet another legal predicament, and promises that he will come clean about his perspective on his next album.
“I would like to apologize to all my fans all over the world for the situation that I put myself in and also them, ’cause I know they are hurting too,” he told World A Reggae.
“Music keeps me busy. I am always writing. Day and night…. My side of the story will be my next album project,” the singer added when quizzed about how he deals with negative publicity and not having the opportunity to speak his version.