Portland Records First Murder of 2023

The Parish of Portland recorded its first murder of 2023 on Saturday night following the shooting death of a man in Skibo district.
The identity of the deceased who residents say is from another parish, has not be released by the police.
Reports are that shortly after 9:30pm, the unidentified male was among a group of persons at a shop in the community , when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by armed men travelling in a motor vehicle.
The vehicle then sped away and residents summoned the police, after which the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The parish of Portland continues to have one of the lowest crime rate in Jamaica on a annual basis.