Richard Roache Unveils the Roots and Righteousness Riddim

Music producer Richard Roache has released another stellar project, in the form of the Roots and Righteousness Riddim. Produced under his own Digital One Records label, the riddim made its way to retailers on Friday, February 17, 2023.
“I came up with the idea before the beat was made and I approached the lead musician of the Wailers, Aston Wailers, and he helped me to bring it all to life; he played every instrument. Once the riddim was completed, it was a matter of finding the artistes that fit,” the producer explained.
The project came together seamlessly with an impressive lineup of 10 artistes, namely Junior Reid, Mykal Rose, Lutan Fyah, Bugle, Duane Stephenson, Sizzla, Mr. Pike, Warrior King, Ibo Fyah and Jesse Royal. Having worked with a few of the artistes before, Roache was confident in the top-quality stars present, who all have track records of greatness under their belts.
“I consider myself blessed to have two front runners who were the lead singer of [Reggae Grammy-winning group] Black Uhuru at one point, Junior Reid and Mykal Rose. I saved the files as roots because it was rootsy and all the artistes performed amazingly; they all brought forward profound messages in their own right,” the producer expressed.
Completed in a little over 6 months, the riddim was carefully conceptualized and crafted to perfection, with a host of talents working together to make it possible.
“I could not do this without Aston Wailers, Fire Wayne who mixed 90 percent of the project, Sukku Ward who mixed the Bugle, John GQ from Fams House Studio, Executive Producer Wesley Barnett, my business partner Ethiopian and to each and every artiste who lent their support,” the producer added.
Now with the release day coming up, the producer has great expectations for the project.
“My hope is that this project reaches as many ears as possible. It is a solid riddim that is represented by a stellar cast; this is Reggae gold. Most importantly, I want the messages to connect with audiences everywhere and of course the love of real Reggae music,” Roache stated.
The Roots and Righteousness Riddim will be available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms online.