House of Marley launches earth friendly home audio products

House of Marley is shedding light on its range of earth friendly yet still stylish alternatives to home audio technologies, using mindfully sourced materials such as bamboo and reclaimed organic cotton and hemp.

This, as the world celebrate Earth Day today (April 22).

House of Marley, which was founded by Bob Marley’s son, Rohan, blends the passion for music and the commitment to sustainability.

The line offers environmentally friendly products including headphones, turntables and speakers.

House of Marley also supports global reforestation and ocean preservation efforts through the Project Marley Global Giving initiative, created in honour of Marley’s respect for the earth and people.