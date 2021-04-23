Megan Thee Stallion is Taking A Break From Music

After an ongoing run of performances and consistent music releases, Megan Thee Stallion is taking a much-needed break.

The Houston emcee took to social media on Thursday (April 22) to announce her hiatus from the spotlight, but unlike the typical tweet, she revealed the news in an innovative way.

Meg shared a series of posts on her Instagram account.

Since Megan catapulted to mainstream success, she has been working nonstop.

In the last two years, she dropped her Fever mixtape and her albums Suga and Good News.

She also released a slew of music videos, featured on tracks with the likes of Maroon 5, Doja Cat, Cardi B and Beyoncé, and nabbed a few awards for her work.

 

