10 companies owned by Will Smith

Willard Carroll Smith, better known as Will Smith, is one of the most successful actors of his generation, grossing in excess of $4 billion for his movies.
The Fresh Prince, who was the first hip-hop artist to be nominated for an Academy Award, is also a business magnate who has built for himself, a fiefdom of far-reaching fortune.
Here are 10 companies fully and partly owned by Smith, who now boasts a net worth in excess of $375 million.
Overbrook Entertainment is a film production company co-founded by Smith and James Lassiter. The company produces television shows, movies, and music. Smith founded this enterprise to immerse himself in the film industry and serve as a producer, playing a pivotal role in crafting music for some of his cinematic projects.
Founded in 2019, Westbrook Inc. is a multimedia and entertainment venture company based in Calabasas, California. It was established by actor Smith and his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, to oversee the global content endeavours of the Smith family. In January 2022, Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith divested a minority stake in the company to Mayer and Staggs.
In 2022, Westbrook Inc., jointly owned by Smith and his wife, acquired full ownership of the German film and television producer Telepool, including a 50-percent stake formerly held by the Swiss investment firm Elysian Invest.
He and his son Jaden are the founding partners of Just Water, an environmentally conscious water company. In an interview with The Associated Press, Smith noted that the company was born from a child’s love for the sea. The Just Water brand is available in over 15,000 North American stores, has expanded to Japan, and supplies water to IKEA Australia.
The actor co-founded Dreamers VC, a venture capital firm that bridges Japanese investment banks with early-stage U.S. companies. Dreamers VC has invested in firms such as Travel Bank and Mellitus.
Chromatik
In 2013, Smith made a $5.7-million investment in Chromatik, owned by Matt Sandler. Chromatik is an internet learning platform revolutionizing music learning, practice, and play. Users can access music tracks, upload songs, and collaborate with friends, bandmates, teachers, and students via web and tablet applications.
He made a $30-million investment in Julep Beauty, Inc., a cosmetics company founded by Jane Park in New York in 2007. The company markets its products online and operates branded beauty parlors.
In 2013, he invested $650,000 in the BioBeats media company, along with five other investors. BioBeats develops programs that combine clinical medicine, consumer wellness, and health and entertainment.
Stance
In 2011, he invested $6 million in Stance, a renowned American sock, underwear, and T-shirt brand headquartered in San Clemente, California. Stance boasts superior materials and exceptional fit in its sock production.
Treyball Development Inc
Smith and his brother Harry own Treyball Development Inc., a residential real estate developer.
SOURCE: Billionares africa