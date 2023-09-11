15-year-old boy slashes fellow student, 16, at NYC high school

15-year-old boy slashes fellow student, 16, at NYC high school

Leave a Comment / By / September 11, 2023

A 15-year-old boy slashed a fellow student inside a Queens public high school on Monday morning – the third day of classes in the Big Apple, cops said.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was inside Newtown High School on 90th Street near 48th Avenue in Elmhurst when the younger teen pulled out a knife and sliced him on the right arm around 11:40 a.m., cops said.

The 15-year-old boy ran out of the school, but cops caught up to him and cuffed him in the rear of a building down the block, police said.

Newtown High School, located at 48-01 90th Street in Queens.
The younger teen slashed the victim on the right arm inside Newtown High School (pictured) around 11:40 a.m., cops said.
Facebook/Newtown High School

Cops recovered a knife, authorities said.

Charges against the teen were pending.

The injured boy was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The motive for the student-on-student violence was not immediately known.

 

 

SOURCE: New york post

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: