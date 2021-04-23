Cardi B to launch Bardi Beauty line

Cardi B is making money moves!

The WAP rapper reportedly filed to trademark “Bardi Beauty” on April 16th under her company Washpoppin Inc.

The trademark documents reveal that Cardi B will be putting out a bunch of products including; fragrances, haircare, skincare, nail polish, nail enamel, among others.

Last month, Cardi said on Instagram that she would be releasing a haircare line later this year. The Grammy winner has already left her mark in the fashion space, having teamed up with Reebok, Fashion Nova and Steve Madden.

