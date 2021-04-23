DMX Greatest-Hits re-enters Billboard at No. 1 following his death

Fans rallying around the late DMX’s catalog prompts the rapper’s The Best of DMX greatest-hits collection to re-enter at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

The set, released in 2010, contains highlights such as “Party Up (Up in Here),” “X Gon Give It to Ya” and “Where The Hood At,” and earned 77,000 equivalent album units in the week ending April 15.

Rap legend DMX, born Earl Simmons, died April 9 at age 50 after a heart attack triggered by a drug overdose.

The Best of DMX’s resurgence adds a seventh No. 1 on Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums to the rapper’s résumé.

Elsewhere, The Best of DMX re-enters at No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart and flies 73-2 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

