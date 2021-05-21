Gyal Ediot Comes “Right Thruu” with New Single

Dancehall artiste Gyal Ediot is currently promoting his latest single, “Right Thruu.” Produced by DJ Lethal Vybz, the track was officially released on March 7, 2021.

“Right Thruu was a slang word we used to use daily in conversation which basically meant, yes. On top of this, I have a signature dance that I perform at mostly every show. I did not have a name for the dance but after the song becoming such a success, it is now called the Right Thruu dance, which accompanies the song and has been adopted by many on social media making it go viral,” the artiste explained. The track is featured on the We Ready Riddim.

“The track was originally a freestyle. I initially went to the studio to voice a completely different song and riddim but then the producer said that the first riddim to be released was going to be one called the We Ready Riddim. So I started freestyling over this riddim instead and the rest is history,” he added about the song’s progression. Since the song’s release, it has been receiving quite a bit of traction.

“To be completely honest, the feedback on the song has been extremely overwhelmingly positive. I have huge expectations for this track, following its success and have envisioned receiving nothing less than a Grammy Award for it,” the artiste expressed.

Involved in music from a very tender age, Gyal Ediot was 19 when he recorded his first track, “Sunshine” featuring fellow artiste Jah Shy. Currently an independent artiste, he has released previous tracks such as “Why do Fools Fall in Love”, “Kut Dem All Off”, “On Your Radar” and “Woman A My God.”

“My music is different, it is my own style. The lyrics are fun, interactive, and entertaining but my comical character also shines through, which people of all ages warm up to,” he said, adding, “I call it Dancehall music with a twist. I sing about many topics that most people would not dare to sing about and again, with it being entertaining and full of character, this makes it unique and authentic.”

Expect more music and performances from the artiste in the near future.

“I have recently been on our 2021, “On The Rise Tour” with the Farrin Badniss Crew in Toronto. They are currently virtual tours but with life returning to normality after the pandemic, shortly, we aim to have our next live concert in Montreal, followed by Calgary and many more to come,” he revealed.

“Right Thruu” is available for purchase and streaming on major digital platforms.