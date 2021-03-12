Farm Worker Held with Cocaine at Norman Manley International Airport, in Kingston

A Farmworker who was arrested in connection with the seizure of eleven pounds of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, on Wednesday, March 3, was officially charged by the narcotics police on Wednesday, March 10.

He has been identified as Ochena Demetri, a farm worker of Gimme-Mi-Bit in Clarendon, and he has been charged with Possession of Cocaine, Dealing in Cocaine, Taking Steps Preparatory to Export Cocaine, and Conspiracy to Export Cocaine.

Reports from the police are that the accused checked in to board a flight to Toronto, Canada, when his luggage was searched.

The lawmen discovered the cocaine which has an estimated street value of CA$220,000,00 hidden in food items, inside his luggage.

Demetri is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew parish court, on Friday, March 12.