16-year-old Yhordanka Graham Missing From,Kingston 20

November 02, 2023 – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Yhordanka Graham of Tewfix Drive, Kingston 20 who has been missing since Wednesday November 1. She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 175 centimeters (5 feet 2 inches) tall. Reports from the Grants Pen Police are that Yhordanka was last seen at home wearing a gray tunic, white blouse, with a pair of black shoes. All efforts to locate her have proven futile. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yhordanka Graham is asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police at 876- 926-8184, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.