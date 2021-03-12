Update: Man in Viral Video Appears in Court

CROSS-EXAMINATION OF FORENSIC CRIME SCENE INVESTIGATOR IN BRITISH WOMAN'S DRUG CASE
Forty-two-year-old Stephen Witter, who was arrested and charged by members of the St. Andrew North Division for several breaches, was convicted today when he appeared in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court.

Witter, who was seen in viral videos, was arrested on Monday, March 8 and subsequently charged.

His sentence is as follows:

  • Breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act – $10,000 or 30 days.
  • Resisting Arrest – $2,000 or 10 days.
  • Disorderly Conduct – $1,000 or 10 days.
  • Indecent Language – $1,000 or 10 days.
  • Obstructing Police – $2,000 or 10 days.
  • Assaulting Police Officer – $10,000 or 10 days.

In total, Witter was fined $26,000 or 80 days in jail.

He is to appear in the St. Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, March 30 to answer to additional charges laid against him in that division.

 

