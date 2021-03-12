Westmoreland Man Held by Police After Fighting over Illegal Gun

A Westmoreland man who was identified by a police officer to be one of two men seen fighting over an Illegal firearm, in Mount Stewart district, Westmoreland, on Monday, March 8, is now in police custody.

The identity of the accused who also hails from Mount Stewart district, has not yet been released by the police.

Reports by the police are that 5:30 pm, a police officer was at a location in Mount Stewart district, when he observed two men engaged in a tussle over an Illegal fiream.

On seeing the police approaching, the firearm fell to the ground and both men fled the scene on foot.

The officer managed to retrieve the firearm which turned out to be a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, fitted with a magazine containing four live 9mm rounds.

He also later learnt that the accused was the alleged owner of the Illegal weapon, and also that he had pulled it on the other man who was trying to disarm him, when the office came on the scene.

The accused then turned up at the police station in the company of his lawyer.

