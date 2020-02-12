Deportees Arrive at Norman Manley Int’l Airport from Britain

Kingston, Jamaica – Seventeen persons who were deported from the United Kingdom, arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday afternoon,  after serving their time in the British prison for various criminal offences.

They were transported to the Jamaica Constabulary Special Operation Unit for processing by the police on Merrion Road also in the capital.

Reports from the British Home Office are that the list contains all 17 criminals with a total sentence of 75 years and one life sentence.

Including in the list are 15.5 years for rape, 16 years for violent offences, almost 29 years for drug-related offences, including Class A drugs, and 14 years for robbery with possession of firearms.

They were eventually released to their families and relatives to be picked up and others went on their own ways.

