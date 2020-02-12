Kool & the Gang and Shabba Ranks Headline the Grenada Music Festival 2020

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

St. George, Grenada:  The highly anticipated  2020  installment of the  Grenada  Music  Festival was officially launched featuring a  star-studded cast headlined by two-time  Grammy  Award  Winners,  “Kool and  The  Gang”!    GMF  2020 promises to surpass the thrilling performances of 2019 with an incredible line-up at the three-day Music Festival, scheduled for June 5th  to 7th  2020.

Now into its 2nd year, the festival, scheduled for the Scenic Quarantine Park in the south of the island, has already confirmed eight great performers, for what sets the stage to a be a big weekend in Pure Grenada.

R&B legends, Kool and the Gang promise a high-energy, soulful and funky set on Friday

5th  June,  performing hits such as ‘Celebration’, ‘Get Down On it’, ‘Ladies’ Night’, ’Jungle Boogie’, ‘Fresh’, “Let’s Go Dancing’ (Ooh La, La, La)” and ‘Cherish’. They’ve earned two Grammy  Awards,  seven  American  Music  Awards,  25  Top  Ten  R&B  hits,  nine  Top  Ten pop hits, 31 gold & platinum albums and sold over 70 million albums worldwide.

Other confirmed performers for the festival include  2-time  Grammy award winner and dancehall emperor Shabba Ranks, making his first appearance in Grenada. Icons Cocoa Tea and  Marcia  Griffiths,  hitmaker  Roman  Virgo,  Krosfyah,  Nadia  Batson and  SASS and many more to be added, including a cadre of local bands and Artists.

Chairperson  of  the  organizing  committee,  Steve  Duncan,  said, “We’re excited that  the Grenada  Music  Festival  is  attracting  big-name  headliners  which  promise  to  bring  so much  enjoyment  to  the  patrons  while  attracting  many  visitors  to  our  shores.

The response to this year’s event has been phenomenal and just confirms that GMF is now firmly on the Regional Festival map. Kool and the  Gang will be the most accomplished American band to ever perform in Grenada.

There are still plenty more amazing acts to be announced – including the final line up for each night –but we will have to wait just a bit longer.”

Earlybird Tickets and season passes for the festival will be available for sale online,  beginning  Wednesday, February 12th, 2020.

For more information and to buy tickets online visit www.grenadamusicfest.com or call 473 406 3378.

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Police Dismiss Claims that Pregnant Woman Died During Abortion in Doctor’s Office
Police Dismiss Claims that Pregnant Woman Died During Abortion in Doctor’s Office
Video: Accident at Providence, Montego Bay
Video: Accident at Providence, Montego Bay
Deportees Arrive at Norman Manley Int’l Airport from Britain
Deportees Arrive at Norman Manley Int’l Airport from Britain
Kool & the Gang and Shabba Ranks Headline the Grenada Music Festival 2020
Kool & the Gang and Shabba Ranks Headline the Grenada Music Festival 2020
Another Motorcycle Rider Perished in Westmoreland
Another Motorcycle Rider Perished in Westmoreland
Teacher Held with Illegal Firearm and Ammunition while Impersonating a Policeman, to Appear in Court Today
Teacher Held with Illegal Firearm and Ammunition while Impersonating a Policeman, to Appear in Court Today
Man who Murder his Ex Girlfriend and her Friend Caught by Police
Man who Murder his Ex Girlfriend and her Friend Caught by Police
Video: Alleged Abortion gone wrong in Ocho Rios leave young girl dead
Video: Alleged Abortion gone wrong in Ocho Rios leave young girl dead
The Edge 105 FM off to ‘phenomenal start’
The Edge 105 FM off to ‘phenomenal start’
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....