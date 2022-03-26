Canadian Woman Busted with Millions of Dollars Worth of Cocaine

A Canadian woman has been charged under the Dangerous Drugs Act after she was found with more than a kilogram of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Wednesday, March 23.

She is 26-year-old Nika Salazar-Johnson, a supermarket clerk of Hamilton, Ontario in Canada.

Reports are that about 10:00 a.m., Salazar-Johnson attempted to board a flight destined to Toronto, Canada. During a routine check of her luggage, the cocaine was found in her possession. She was subsequently taken into custody. After being interviewed by detectives in the presence of her attorney, she was formally charged with Possession of Cocaine, Dealing in Cocaine, Attempting to Export Cocaine and Conspiracy.

The illicit drug, which weighs 1.5 kilograms, has an estimated street value of approximately JM $ 11,526,022.30.

Salazar-Johnson is scheduled to appear before the Corporate Area Parish Court on Thursday, March 31.\