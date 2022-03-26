Police Seek Witness For Court

Detectives assigned to the Montego Bay Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a witness who is vital to a case currently before the court.

The witness is Keneisha Mclean of  Brook Valley, Kingston 20.

Mclean  is scheduled to appear before the St. James Parish Court on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

 Keneisha Mclean or anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact the Montego Bay (CIB) office at 876-952-4823, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

