Big Sean’s Detroit 2 Album Tops Billboard

Rapper Big Sean has scored his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, as Detroit 2 debuts atop the list.

The set, which was released on Sept. 4 via G.O.O.D./Def Jam, launches with 103,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 10, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

He previously notched No. 1s with his last two solo releases, 2017’s I Decided and 2015’s Dark Sky Paradise.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units.

Detroit 2 was announced in March, and follows Big Sean’s 2012 free mixtape Detroit.

Detroit 2 is also Def Jam’s second No. 1 of 2020, following Justin Bieber’s Changes (released via SchoolBoy/Raymond Braun/Def Jam).