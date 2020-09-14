Osaka Comes Back To Win Third Grand Slam Title

Naomi Osaka of Japan demonstrated her growing maturity to fight back against Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in a compelling US Open Final and claim her third Grand Slam title.

The Japanese fourth seed, won 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, for her second US Open title.

The Belarusian, 31, in her first major final since 2013, was broken for 5-3 in the decider before Osaka served out.

Osaka shrieked with joy as she took her second match point, then calmly lay on the court and stared at the New York sky as she contemplated her latest achievement.

Osaka’s level raised considerably as Azarenka was unable to maintain the intensity she showed in a one-sided opening set.

The fightback ensured Osaka, a 22-year-old born in Japan and now based in the United States, added to her trophies for the 2018 US Open earned with a brilliant performance in a memorable chaotic final against 23 Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams and 2019 Australian Open, maintained her record of winning every Grand Slam final she has played in.

Azarenka carried an 11-match winning streak into Saturday, final including a stirring three-set victory over Williams in the semi-finals, stopping the American’s bid for a 24-Grand Slam singles title.

The Belarusian won 2012 and 2013 Australian Opens and lost in the finals of the US Open each of those years.