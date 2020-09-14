Rihanna And Young Thug Spotted Together Filming “Secret Project”

Rihanna is getting back to work following an electric scooter accident earlier this month.

The 32-year-old Barbadian beauty and rapper Young Thug were seen working together on set in Los Angeles Sunday night as part of a “secret project,” according to photographs which surfaced online.

Rihanna sports a mask and sunglasses. She was spotted at different times alongside Thug and her stylist Jahleel Weaver.

Rihanna and Thug have yet to officially collaborate on the music front, but Thug did team up with Yo Gotti back in 2015 on a song named after the Anti singer and Thugger also titled a JEFFERY track “RiRi.”

Rihanna and Thug even hit the studio together in 2015.

Rihanna was involved in an accident while riding an electric scooter at the beginning of the month. Her reps confirmed that the scooter flipped over and hit her in the head causing her to fall off and suffer a few bumps and bruises across her body and face.