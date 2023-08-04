“Between Me And You” Denyque is Back!

Leave a Comment / By / August 4, 2023

Denyque may have been missing from the music scene for almost a year since her last release, but she’s back with a new banger as if she never left. “Between Me And You” is a sultry fusion of a classic R&B vibe and Denyque’s unique vocal abilities tied together with a hint of Jamaican Dancehall sounds into the beat.

Between Me And You” introduces Denyque as a producer, her first ever single under her new label, Denym Entertainment. The track was co-produced alongside Levels and Rotwist from Levels To Life Productions out of New York and will be a part of her second EP titled “READY”, which she says translates to ‘Release Everything And Do You

Dropped today (Friday, August 4, 2023) on all digital platforms worldwide under exclusive license to 21st Hapilos Digital Distribution, “Between Me And You is expected to do exceptionally well in all markets.

Denyque also has radio personality on her list of talents as she’s had her own show for sometime now on Nationwide FM in Kingston. However, the singer aspires to be a top notch producer one day and “Between Me And You” may very well be the song to propel her and Denym Entertainment to that.


Instagram@thedenyque

YouTubeDenyque – Between Me And You (Official Audio) 

SpotifyDenyque – Between Me And You – Levels To Life Productions/Denym Entertainment

Apple Musichttps://music.apple.com/us/album/between-me-and-you-single/1699838511

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: