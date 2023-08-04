“Between Me And You” Denyque is Back!

Denyque may have been missing from the music scene for almost a year since her last release, but she’s back with a new banger as if she never left. “Between Me And You” is a sultry fusion of a classic R&B vibe and Denyque’s unique vocal abilities tied together with a hint of Jamaican Dancehall sounds into the beat.
“Between Me And You” introduces Denyque as a producer, her first ever single under her new label, Denym Entertainment. The track was co-produced alongside Levels and Rotwist from Levels To Life Productions out of New York and will be a part of her second EP titled “READY”, which she says translates to ‘Release Everything And Do You’.
Dropped today (Friday, August 4, 2023) on all digital platforms worldwide under exclusive license to 21st Hapilos Digital Distribution, “Between Me And You” is expected to do exceptionally well in all markets.
Denyque also has radio personality on her list of talents as she’s had her own show for sometime now on Nationwide FM in Kingston. However, the singer aspires to be a top notch producer one day and “Between Me And You” may very well be the song to propel her and Denym Entertainment to that.
Instagram: @thedenyque
YouTube: Denyque – Between Me And You (Official Audio)
Spotify: Denyque – Between Me And You – Levels To Life Productions/Denym Entertainment
Apple Music: https://music.apple.