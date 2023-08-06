Husband and Wife Die in Suspected Murder-Suicide in St Andrew

The St Andrew police are investigating a murder/suicide incident involving a couple, which occurred at the intersection of Windward Road and Mountain View Avenue in St Andrew, on Saturday night, August 5.
The deceased have been identified as 59-year-old Heather Moyston, and her 41-year-old husband Wesley Moyston, both of Smokey Vale, also in St Andrew.
The bodies of couple were found inside their vehicle, with gunshot wounds to their heads.
Reports by the Elleston Road police are that about 9:10pm, Heather who is an administrator at Digicel Jamaica, and her husband who is a ex-firefighter were discovered in the front of their 2022 Honda motor vehicle.
It is believed that the couple got involved in an argument while travelling in their vehicle , and the husband shot her in the head, before he also allegedly shot himself.
The police recovered a 9mm semi automatic pistol fitted with a magazine containing eighteen 9mm rounds.