10Tik and Yaksta join forces for Freedom Single

10Tik and Yaksta have collaborated on a new track, called Freedom.

The single dropped Friday to rave reviews with fans voicing their support and embracing the unity among the fast rising entertainers.

The song is produced by Swardawg Records, Bigga One Music and Khaos Music.

Freedom is distributed by 21st Hapilos Digital Distribution.

A video is also in the works.

10Tik rose to fame with his single Roll Deep which has tops 3 million views on YouTube while Yaksta made his mark with Ambition which amassed over 4 million views on the platform.