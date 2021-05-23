Bow Wow & Soulja Boy to face off in next Verzuz battle

Bow Wow is set to face-off against Soulja Boy in an upcoming Verzuz battle.

One week after the Internet debated who would win between Bow Wow and Romeo, Soulja Boy took to Twitter today to announce he will be the challenger who will go against the Beware of Dog rapper.

The news arrives nearly five months after Bow Wow candidly said on Clubhouse it “would be fun” to go against Soulja in a Verzuz battle.

Bow Wow has sold over 10 million albums and three of his six projects are certified platinum.

Soulja Boy has five solo studio albums and several popular singles that have charted on Billboard. He has also produced hit records for the likes of Nicki Minaj and others.

Neither Swizz Beatz nor Timbaland has confirmed the Verzuz matchup yet.

Perhaps because the logistics of the epic battle have not been solidified.