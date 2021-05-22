Wanted Man Fatally Shot in Kingston

Twenty-five-year-old Shane Williams was fatally shot during a confrontation with members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) along Oxford Street in Kingston on Thursday, May 20.

Williams was wanted in connection with a murder and shooting along North Street in Kingston on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. He was also listed as a Person of Interest in two other cases of Shooting along Oxford Street in Kingston in April of this year.

Reports are that about 6:25 p.m., members of the JDF were on duty at the Oxford Street and Beeston Street checkpoint when two armed men drove up and opened gunfire at them. The men then opened fire indiscriminately at residents on Oxford Street. The soldiers returned the gunfire and Williams was shot; two other persons – to include a baby – were also found with gunshot wounds.

All three persons were taken to the hospital where Williams was pronounced dead and the other two admitted for treatment.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

Investigations are ongoing.