Man Featured on “Wanted Wednesdays” Turns himself in

Another wanted man is now in Police custody as the Force’s ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ campaign continues to reap success.

Now behind bars is 27-year-old Morris Campbell, otherwise called ‘Hussain’, a farmer of New Habour Village in St. Catherine. Campbell was fingered in the murder of 65-year-old Matthew Ranglin, otherwise called ‘George’. His arrest brings to four the number of wanted men arrested since the start of the campaign.

Campbell was featured on the JCF’s ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ campaign on May 12 and turned himself in the company of his attorney on Tuesday, May 13. Following an interview, he was charged with Murder and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Ranglin was reportedly shot dead about 2:45 a.m. in his community of Ferguson Drive in Kingston on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Campbell’s court date will be finalised.