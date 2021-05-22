Denham Town Police List Persons of Interest

Investigators have listed several individuals as Persons of Interest following shooting incidents, which occurred in the Kingston Western Division. They are asked to report to the Denham Town Police Station immediately. They are:

 

  • Kearon Angus, otherwise called ‘Kadulla’
  • Jermaine Smith, otherwise called ‘Bad Indian’
  • Dwayne Grant, otherwise called ‘Billy’

 

Men known only as:

  • ‘Raheem’
  • ‘John Mary’
  • ‘Drive By’
  • ‘Pops’
  • ‘Rumbar’
  • ‘Den Den’
  • ‘Beenie Man’

 

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed is asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-948-6443, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

