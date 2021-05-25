Drake accepts Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

In a stirring speech, rapper Drake accepted the Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with his 3-year-old son, Adonis.

Just a little over 10 years ago, Drake dropped his debut album, Thank Me Later, and has slowly ascended to the top of the rap game, becoming one of the most successful rappers in Billboard history. Before Sunday’s highly anticipated show, Drake was already a record holder, having the most BBMA wins of all time (27).

Honouring his hard work and legacy, the BBMA’s gave Drake the Artist of the Decade Award at Sunday’s ceremony, and the rapper accepted the award with his intimate circle in tow, including a tiny surprise guest.

Specifically choosing his closest friends and family to present the award to him, the sequence celebrating the “Headlines” rapper kicked off with a stirring montage.

The history-spanning video featured footage of Drake’s meteoric rise, with a monologue playing underneath the visual where Drake echoed what his critics have said about him over the years.

After the montage, Drake walked out and accepted the major award with his son, Adonis.