Michelle Obama pays tribute to Alicia Keys at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama paid tribute to multi-platinum singer and activist Alicia Keys, who was honoured at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards for the 20th anniversary of her debut album, Songs in A Minor.

The hit LP was released when Keys was only 20 years old on June 5, 2001. The album garnered five Grammy Awards.

In a video tribute, Obama recalled initially hearing Keys’ first single, “Fallin’.”

Obama praised the 40-year-old Keys as an artist, advocate and activist, saying that she is “a leader on social justice, a wife, a mentor, a mother.”

Keys won Female Artist of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards the year her debut album was released and again in 2004. In 2020, she was also named the number-one Recording Industry Association of America-certified female R&B artist of the millennium, with over 65 million albums sold.