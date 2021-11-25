Will Smith reveals why he used to vomit during orgasms during “rampant sex”

Will Smith is revealing more about his sex life in his new memoir, Will.

In the book, which hit shelves earlier this month, the 53-year-old actor admits he used sex to get over heartbreak as a teenager, causing him to develop a psychosomatic reaction to orgasming.

According to BuzzFeed News, Smith says that after his first serious girlfriend Melanie Parker cheated on him, he turned to “rampant sexual intercourse” to get over her.

However, Smith said the excessive sex caused him to develop a “psychosomatic reaction” to orgasming that sometimes made him vomit.

Despite the unpleasant reaction, Smith said he continued having sex with many women in hopes that one “beautiful stranger” would be “the one” who could make his pain “go away.”

Smith went on to marry Sheree Zampino in 1992 when he was 24 years old.

However, the couple divorced three years later and in 1997 he married Jada Pinkett Smith.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com