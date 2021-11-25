Will Smith reveals why he used to vomit during orgasms during “rampant sex”

Will Smith is revealing more about his sex life in his new memoir, Will.

In the book, which hit shelves earlier this month, the 53-year-old actor admits he used sex to get over heartbreak as a teenager, causing him to develop a psychosomatic reaction to orgasming.

According to BuzzFeed News, Smith says that after his first serious girlfriend Melanie Parker cheated on him, he turned to “rampant sexual intercourse” to get over her.

However, Smith said the excessive sex caused him to develop a “psychosomatic reaction” to orgasming that sometimes made him vomit.

Despite the unpleasant reaction, Smith said he continued having sex with many women in hopes that one “beautiful stranger” would be “the one” who could make his pain “go away.”

Smith went on to marry Sheree Zampino in 1992 when he was 24 years old.

However, the couple divorced three years later and in 1997 he married Jada Pinkett Smith.