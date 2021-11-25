Lyrically Badd Documentary and Video shoot Imminent

On Saturday, November 27, recording artiste Lyrically Badd, whose real name is Christened  Andre Graham, will be shooting a music video and documentary in Westmoreland. The music video will be for the song entitled ‘We Up Now.’

The artiste who is a member of Top M records, owned by Antonio Mckoy, aims to capitalize on this venture and break into the international scene while dominating locally.

 Lyrically Badd, who was once the star performer at Hopewell High, has mastered his craft and has been performing excellently at various stage shows.

 

The documentary will highlight his rise to fame, encompassing moments from his time at Hopewell High till now. It will also feature his childhood in Montego Bay and his time spent in Sandy Bay, Hanover.

But although he is ‘lyrically bad’ he is humble enough to express thanks to his road manager Anthony Dixon, Johntae, and manager Antonio Mckoy, as without them, his music career would not be the same.

 

 

