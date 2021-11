Jamaican dollar gains again vs US$ – Wednesday

In today’s foreign currency the Jamaican dollar gained 25 cents in value with the selling rate at $156.82 to one US dollar, an improvement over the $157.07 it was sold for at the close of the previous trading day, according to data from the Bank of Jamaica’s daily foreign exchange trading summary.

Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar settled at J$123.38, down from J$125.49, on Wednesday, while the pound sterling ended trading at J$210.87 up from J$208.72.