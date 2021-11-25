The Indian government set to ban cryptocurrencies

The Indian government set to ban cryptocurrencies
The Indian government set to ban cryptocurrencies

India is set to go ahead with its plan to ban most cryptocurrencies in the country under a long-awaited bill.

Expectations had grown in recent months that the government may soften its view on digital currencies.

The ban would relate to all private cryptocurrencies with certain exceptions to allow the promotion of the underlying technology and its uses.

Cryptocurrency prices dropped on Indian exchanges after the decision on the bill’s future was announced.

According to a government bulletin, the ban is part of the proposed Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill that will be introduced in its winter session.

The plan to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies appeared to be essentially the same as an earlier draft of the bill submitted in January.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com