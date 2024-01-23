Westmoreland Taxi Operator Charged in Arson and Assault Case

Westmoreland Taxi Operator Charged: Howard Mason, also known as ‘Blacks,’ a taxi operator from Bay Road in Little London, Westmoreland, is facing charges of Assault Occasioning Grievous Bodily Harm and Arson, following an incident in Whitehall Phase 3, Negril, on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
According to reports from the Negril police, around 2:30 a.m., Mason engaged in an argument with a passenger in his taxi. Subsequently, he left the scene but later returned with a bottle of gasoline, which he used to set fire to the complainant’s house. The homeowner attempted to extinguish the fire and sustained injuries in the process. He received treatment at the hospital.
The complainant reported the incident to the police, prompting them to launch an investigation that led to Mason’s arrest on Sunday, December 29.
Suspect in custody in deadly stabbing of NYC activist Ryan Carson, sources say