Clarendon Men Charged with Kidnapping, Robbery, and Assault

Clarendon Men Charged: The Clarendon police charged two men, 31-year-old labourer Phillip Robinson (‘Shawn’) and 21-year-old farmer Asham Gallimore, both from Rectory Road, Clarendon, in connection with a kidnapping incident in Palmers Cross on Sunday, January 14. The charges include Kidnapping at Common Law, Robbery with Aggravation, and Wounding with Intent.

According to reports from the May Pen police, at around 2:15 p.m., a man boarded a taxi with the driver and another passenger. When he asked the driver to stop at his destination, the driver refused.

The passenger, armed with a machete, robbed the man of his Samsung Galaxy A13 cell phone (valued at JMD $25,000) and JMD $10,000 cash. The perpetrators then took the man to River Heights, where they beat him, threatened to kill him, and he managed to escape but suffered injuries in the process.

The victim reported the incident to the police, received medical treatment, and authorities arrested the perpetrators, Robinson and Gallimore, the following day.

On Friday, December 19, following an identification parade, the authorities filed charges against both accused. They are expected to appear in the May Pen Parish Court on Thursday, January 25.

