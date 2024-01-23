St Elizabeth Woman Charged

St Elizabeth Woman Charged for Possession of Overseas Identity Information

January 23, 2024

St Elizabeth Woman Charged: A 25-year-old woman, Terriann Jarrett, who works as a customer service representative in the Bull Savannah district of St. Elizabeth, is facing charges under the Law Reform Act.

The charges stem from an operation conducted in her community on Sunday, January 21. Reports are that around 3:00 a.m., officers carried out an intelligence-led operation, searching premises in the area.

During the search, they discovered Jarrett in possession of several lead sheets containing identity information of individuals residing overseas.

Following the discovery, she was arrested and charged. The finalization of her court date is currently underway.

