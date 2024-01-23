Firearm Seizure in Kingston

Police Seize Firearm and Ammunition in St. Andrew Central Operation

January 23, 2024

Police Seize Firearm and Ammunition: One firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition were seized during an operation conducted on Molynes Road, St. Andrew, on Monday, January 22.

According to the Half Way Tree Police reports, officers executed an intelligence-led operation in the area around 4:00 p.m.

During the operation, a premises was searched, leading to the discovery of a Smith and Wesson .44 revolver loaded with three .44 cartridges in a garbage bin. Authorities did not make any arrests in connection with the seizure.

Ongoing investigations seek to shed further light on the circumstances surrounding the firearm and ammunition discovery.

