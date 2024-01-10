ST James Vendor Charged with Murder

Detectives assigned to the Montego Bay Criminal Investigations Branch have charged 29-year-old Chevaughn Moore, a vendor of Hendon in Norwood, St. James with Murder following the stabbing death of Marlon Williams of Sign Irwin in the parish on Saturday, January 06.
Reports are that about 2:30 a.m., Moore was at his stall when he was approached by Williams, and
an argument developed between them. During the clash, a knife was used to inflict stab wounds to
Williams’s chest and neck. Williams was assisted to hospital, where he died while undergoing
treatment.
An operation on Monday, January 08 led to Moore’s arrest and subsequent charge following a
question-and-answer session.