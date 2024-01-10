Lyft permanently bans suspected driver's account following USC student rape allegations

ST James Vendor Charged with Murder

Leave a Comment / By / January 10, 2024

Detectives assigned to the Montego Bay Criminal Investigations Branch have charged 29-year-old Chevaughn Moore, a vendor of Hendon in Norwood, St. James with Murder following the stabbing death of Marlon Williams of Sign Irwin in the parish on Saturday, January 06.

Reports are that about 2:30 a.m., Moore was at his stall when he was approached by Williams, and
an argument developed between them. During the clash, a knife was used to inflict stab wounds to
Williams’s chest and neck. Williams was assisted to hospital, where he died while undergoing
treatment.

An operation on Monday, January 08 led to Moore’s arrest and subsequent charge following a
question-and-answer session.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!