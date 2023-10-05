Suspect in custody in deadly stabbing of NYC activist Ryan Carson, sources say

A suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning in the deadly stabbing of New York City activist Ryan Carson, police sources tell CBS New York.
Sources say the suspect is being questioned at the 81st Precinct and charges are pending. His name has not been released.
Carson and his girlfriend were seen on surveillance video around 4 a.m. Monday sitting at a bus stop on Malcolm X Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.
Surveillance video shows person of interest
Police said a man walked by them, with no interaction. Moments later, as the couple started walking, the man kicked over several moped scooters on the sidewalk, then turned to Carson and said, “What are you looking at?”
“Mr. Carson begins to immediately try to de-escalate the situation,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said in an earlier briefing.
That’s when the suspect pulled out a knife and swung at him, police said. Carson is seen tripping and falling to the ground, and the attacker stabs him three times, piercing his heart.
“As Mr. Carson lay dying on the sidewalk, the male with the knife kicks him in the chest, threatens to stab the woman companion and spits in her face,” Kenny said.
Investigators said they do not believe the suspect knew Carson or his girlfriend.
Carson remembered as community advocate
Carson was known for his activism against opioid overdoses. Over last decade, he worked at New York Public Interest Research Group, most recently dealing with recycling and solid waste. Previously, Carson advocated for safe injection facilities.
“He was just all over the place, trying to prevent drugs, just trying to keep the community afloat,” said Bed-Stuy resident Gloria Reyes, who knew Carson.
Tributes have been pouring in by candlelight and by post. Mayor Eric Adams wrote Carson “turned his passion into purpose,” and Sen. Chuck Schumer described him as “a rising talent and an extraordinary activist.”
“Whenever you work with Ryan on an issue, as a colleague, you quickly become a friend because he was such a warm, endearing and fun guy to be around,” said Judith Enck, president of Beyond Plastics.
Loved ones also held a vigil at the scene Monday night, just steps away from the home he shared with his roommates.
