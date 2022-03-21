Student Stabbed to Death during Dispute over Ring at William Knibb High School

A 16-year-old student who attended the William Knibb High school in Trelawny, was stabbed to death on Monday morning, March 21, during a dispute over a ring.

The dead student had been identified as Khamal Hall, of Deeside community in Trelawny.

Reports by the Falmouth police are that about 11:30 am, Hall and the other grade 10 student had an altercation allegedly that he stole a ring from one of his friends.

The incident developed in a physical confrontation, when the accused student reportedly used a knife to stab Hall in his back.

The injured student was transported to the Falmouth Hospital by members of the school administration staff where he was pronounced dead, while the student who committed the act was taken into custody by the police.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com