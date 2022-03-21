Student Stabbed to Death during Dispute over Ring at William Knibb High School

A 16-year-old student who attended the William Knibb High school in Trelawny, was stabbed to death on Monday morning, March 21, during a dispute over a ring.

The dead student had been identified as Khamal Hall, of Deeside community in Trelawny.

Reports by the Falmouth police are that about 11:30 am, Hall and the other grade 10 student had an altercation allegedly that he stole a ring from one of his friends.

The incident developed in a physical confrontation, when the accused student reportedly used a knife to stab Hall in his back.

The injured student was transported to the Falmouth Hospital by members of the school administration staff where he was pronounced dead, while the student who committed the act was taken into custody by the police.