Student Sentenced to 4 Year and 10 Months following Fatal Stabbing at William Knibb High

Fatal Stabbing at William Knibb High: The William Knibb High School student who fatally stabbed 16-year-old Khamal Hall, on March 21, has been sentenced to four years and ten months in prison.
On Monday, Andrea Thomas, the presiding high court justice, handed down the sentence after the case was heard before the St. James Circuit Court.
The hearing was moved from the Trelawny Circuit Court to St. James.
During the hearing, Marissa Dalrymple-Philibert, an attorney, represented the defendant, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor.
Hall, who was the goalkeeper for the football team at William Knibb Memorial High School, was stabbed in the neck with a knife during a fight on the school grounds on March 21.
Hall was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
According to reports, the altercation erupted over a guard ring that Hall was allegedly accused of stealing.
On November 7, during his prior appearance in Trelawny Circuit Court, the juvenile offender pled guilty to manslaughter.