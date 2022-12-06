Kingston Man Slapped with Gun Charges in St. Ann

Thirty-six-year-old Rayon Clarke otherwise called ‘Chin’, of Spaulding Boulevard, Kingston 20 has been slapped with several offences following an incident on Cecelia Street in Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Thursday, September 15.
Clarke was charged with Shooting with Intent, Assault at Common-law, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition on Monday, December 05, following an interview.
Clarke allegedly had an altercation with another man, during which he allegedly pulled a firearm and fired at him. He then chased the man home, where he pointed the firearm at a woman who was inside the house, before escaping in the area.
A report was made to the police and Clarke was subsequently arrested.