13 year old faces multiple charges

Kingston Man Slapped with Gun Charges in St. Ann

Leave a Comment / By / December 6, 2022

Thirty-six-year-old Rayon Clarke otherwise called ‘Chin’, of Spaulding Boulevard, Kingston 20 has been slapped with several offences following an incident on Cecelia Street in Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Thursday, September 15.

Clarke was charged with Shooting with Intent, Assault at Common-law, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition on Monday, December 05, following an interview.

Clarke allegedly had an altercation with another man, during which he allegedly pulled a firearm and fired at him. He then chased the man home, where he pointed the firearm at a woman who was inside the house, before escaping in the area.

A report was made to the police and Clarke was subsequently arrested.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: