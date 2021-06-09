‘Pro’ Stabbed to Death at Kingston 13

The Hunts Bay police have commenced a search for three men who stabbed another man to death on Fitzgerald Avenue, Kingston 13, on Monday, June 7.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Kemar Elliot, otherwise called ‘Pro’, also of Fitzgerald Avenue.

Reports by the police are that about 7:30 pm, Elliot and the three men reportedly got involved in a physical confrontation, when a knife was brought into play.

The knife was used to stab Elliot multiple times by the men, who later fled the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.