Rick’s Café operators charged under the DRMA

Charges have been laid against the operators of Rick’s Café in Negril Westmoreland in regards to the Mocha Fest incident.

This was revealed today by Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie at the post-Cabinet press briefing.

Minister Mackenzie pointed out that the charges were made yesterday following a question and answer session with the police.

“Managing the incident at Rick’s Café was just one portion of the measures that the Government have when anyone (individuals or establishment) violates protocols. I would like to also advice the country that other actions have been taken against the management of Rick’s Café. There have been questions as to whether or not the police have intervened in this matter and I can say with certainty that charges have been brought,” he stated.

When questioned about the details surrounding the charges and the persons who were charged, Mr. McKenzie threw that question over to the police.

“That is a matter for the police to disclose those details but I am saying with certainty that charges have been laid following a question and answer period,” McKenzie replied.

Rick’s Café was ordered close on May 27, following a party called Mocha Fest in which videos revealed scores of partygoers disobeying the COVID-19 health protocols at the venue. Mr. McKenzie also stated that the event was operating against the orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), as the Mocha Fest promoters were not granted a license for such event due to the band on all entertainment events locally.

In the meantime, the minister said a report on the Mocha Fest event at Rick’s café will be provided to Prime Minister Andrew Holness by next week.

“The ministry of Local Government and the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), will be presenting our findings of the incident to the Prime Minister next week. I can’t speak for my colleague Minister of Tourism but I’m quite sure they will be forwarding to the Prime Minister in short order, a report of the incident that took place at Rick’s Café,” he stated.

Mr. McKenzie also indicated that there is another breach under the DRMA of another establishment in Negril, however, that entity was not named by the minister.

“The police have been working and I want to use this opportunity to advise the public that there is another location in Negril, I am not prepared to name that location but we are calling them to a meeting shortly, to deal with certain issues which we believe are in violation of the disaster protocols,” said Mr. McKenzie.

Writer-Natasha Williams