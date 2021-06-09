Higgler Stabbed to Death in Linstead, St Catherine

Fifty-one-year-old Courtney Demetrius, a higgler of Russell Pen district, Linstead, St Catherine, died as a result of stab wounds he received in an altercation with men in his community, on Sunday, June 6.

Reports by the Linstead police are that about 10:30 pm, Demetrius and another man were walking home, when they were pounced upon by men armed with knives.

The other man ran and raised an alarm, but when help reached the location, Demetrius was discovered suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations also revealed that the victim was robbed before he was killed.