Police Officers Injured in Negril Crash

Two police officers attached to the Negril police department were admitted to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital on the weekend, following their involvement in a motor vehicle accident, which occurred along a section of the Norman Manley Boulevard in Negril.

Reports by the police are that both officers who were on patrol duties, were traveling from the directions of West End, Negril, towards Hanover.

On reaching the vicinity of the Negril Beach Club, the driver of a Toyota Vitz motor car drove from the property into the path of the patrol vehicle, being driven by one of the Constables.

Both vehicles collided, and the police service vehicle overturned on the right side of the road. Both officers sustained head and body injuries, and were rushed to hospital where they were admitted.