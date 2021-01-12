Chang Outraged over Murder of 4-y-o

Minister of National Security, Dr. Horace Chang, has expressed outrage at the shooting death of four-year-old Chloe Brown in Trelawny, Monday. The girl was shot at her home shortly after midnight Sunday when her father responded to a call to come outside of his house in a district near Ulster Spring in the parish. Her father was also shot and has been hospitalized.

Police say the incident arose out of a domestic dispute between the girl’s father and uncle.

The Minister called on families to be protective of each other rather than to incite crimes such as murder. In a release, Dr Chang referred also to a family dispute in St Mary that has left two brothers dead and their mother and their sister facing the courts in connection with the murders.

“We are deeply saddened by Chloe’s murder and we strongly condemn the use of children, women and the elderly as collateral for domestic disputes, gang violence and all other forms of crime,” Dr Chang said. He called on people to avoid using violence to settle disputes.

According to a police report, Chloe died from a gunshot wound sustained in the abdomen, following an altercation between her father and someone who called him out of his house, early Monday morning. According to Dr Chang’s release, eyewitnesses say the altercation allegedly stemmed “from a sibling rivalry between the child’s father and uncle.” In an incident on Sunday, hours before the shooting that led to the death of Chloe and injury to her father, threats were issued.

Three people are now in custody in connection with the incident.

The three include a woman, the suspected shooter and Chloe’s uncle.