Norman Manley High School Teacher Gunned Down at Tyre Shop

The St Andrew police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a Norman Manley High School teacher, and a tyre repairman, who were gunned down at a tyre shop located along Spanish Town Road, in the parish, on Wednesday, March 17.

Dead are, 42-year-old Kedo Guyah, Pastor and Teacher, who taught at the Norman Manley High School, and 37-year-old tyre repairman, Richard Willaims.

Reports by the police are that about 4:00 pm, on Wednesday, Guyah was attending to his motor vehicle tyre at the tyre repair shop, when a motor car drove up and a group of men traveling on board, opened fire.

Both Guyah and Williams received multiple gunshot wounds, and were transported to hospital where they were pounced dead.

The police were also summoned to the scene, and upon arrival, the scene processed and an investigation launched.